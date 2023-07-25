The Arizona Diamondbacks (54-47) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the St. Louis Cardinals (45-56) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Merrill Kelly (9-4, 3.41 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Steven Matz (1-7, 4.67 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (9-4, 3.41 ERA) vs Matz - STL (1-7, 4.67 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly (9-4) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, June 24 against the San Francisco Giants, throwing five innings and giving up five earned runs.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.41 and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .210 in 16 games this season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

In 16 starts, Kelly has pitched through or past the fifth inning 15 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

He has made 16 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Merrill Kelly vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals have scored 482 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB. They are batting .257 for the campaign with 137 home runs, seventh in the league.

The right-hander has faced the Cardinals one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-21 with two doubles and an RBI in six innings.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Matz

Matz (1-7 with a 4.67 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.67, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .280 against him.

Matz has not registered a quality start on the season.

Matz enters this matchup with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 21 outings this season.

