Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.206 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Cardinals.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has 11 doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .290.
- Rivera has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (5.6%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Rivera has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (31.5%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (7.4%).
- He has scored in 24 games this year (44.4%), including six multi-run games (11.1%).
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|.270
|AVG
|.309
|.275
|OBP
|.376
|.337
|SLG
|.454
|4
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|16
|17/1
|K/BB
|22/11
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 97 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
- Matz makes the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.67 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has put together a 4.67 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .280 to opposing hitters.
