Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Evan Longoria -- with a slugging percentage of .240 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on July 25 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cardinals.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is hitting .236 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks.
- In 49.1% of his 53 games this season, Longoria has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 20.8% of his games this year, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Longoria has driven in a run in 17 games this season (32.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 39.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.7%).
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|28
|.274
|AVG
|.202
|.313
|OBP
|.295
|.616
|SLG
|.405
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|9
|26/5
|K/BB
|30/11
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (97 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Matz (1-7) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.67 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.67 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .280 to his opponents.
