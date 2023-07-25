On Tuesday, Jake McCarthy (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has five doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks while batting .246.

In 55.2% of his games this year (37 of 67), McCarthy has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (20.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 67 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

McCarthy has driven in a run in 11 games this season (16.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 27 games this season (40.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .256 AVG .234 .298 OBP .354 .410 SLG .266 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 5 RBI 8 30/7 K/BB 21/14 14 SB 8

Cardinals Pitching Rankings