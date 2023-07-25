Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jake McCarthy (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has five doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks while batting .246.
- In 55.2% of his games this year (37 of 67), McCarthy has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (20.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 67 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in 11 games this season (16.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (40.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.256
|AVG
|.234
|.298
|OBP
|.354
|.410
|SLG
|.266
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|8
|30/7
|K/BB
|21/14
|14
|SB
|8
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 97 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Matz (1-7) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.67 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.67 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .280 to opposing hitters.
