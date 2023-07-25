Ketel Marte and his .426 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals and Steven Matz on July 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.515) and OPS (.886) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 13th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Marte is batting .474 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Marte has gotten a hit in 71 of 93 games this season (76.3%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (29.0%).

He has hit a home run in 17.2% of his games in 2023 (16 of 93), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has driven home a run in 33 games this year (35.5%), including more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 49 of 93 games this year, and more than once 16 times.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 48 .288 AVG .295 .361 OBP .378 .476 SLG .549 18 XBH 23 6 HR 11 19 RBI 36 32/18 K/BB 36/24 3 SB 3

