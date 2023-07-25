Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Cardinals.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .252.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 87th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- Gurriel has recorded a hit in 58 of 89 games this season (65.2%), including 21 multi-hit games (23.6%).
- In 15.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has an RBI in 33 of 89 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 34.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|44
|.262
|AVG
|.243
|.319
|OBP
|.286
|.530
|SLG
|.390
|25
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|24
|34/13
|K/BB
|27/8
|2
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the fewest home runs in baseball (97 total, one per game).
- Matz (1-7) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.67 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.67, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .280 against him.
