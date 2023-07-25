Heading into a matchup with the Atlanta Dream (12-10), the Phoenix Mercury (6-16) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, July 25 at Gateway Center Arena.

The Mercury's last game on Sunday ended in an 84-69 loss to the Mystics.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Diana Taurasi Out Quadricep 14.8 3.3 5.3 Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 7.3 2.1 2.9

Mercury vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner leads the Mercury in scoring (18.3 points per game) and assists (2.1), and puts up 6.6 rebounds. She also puts up 0.5 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (third in the WNBA).

Sug Sutton is putting up a team-high 4.9 assists per game. And she is producing 8.6 points and 2.6 rebounds, making 38.1% of her shots from the floor.

The Mercury receive 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Michaela Onyenwere.

Moriah Jefferson is putting up 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 42.5% of her shots from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.

Mercury vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Dream -6.5 165.5

