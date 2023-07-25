Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (6-16) face Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (12-10) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN3, BSSE, and AZFamily.

Mercury vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Dream

Phoenix scores 9.2 fewer points per game (76.3) than Atlanta give up to opponents (85.5).

Phoenix has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Atlanta have averaged.

This season, the Mercury have a 5-8 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.7% from the field.

Phoenix's three-point shooting percentage this season (32.8%) is only 0.3 percentage points lower than opponents of Atlanta are averaging (33.1%).

The Mercury are 4-3 in games when the team makes more than 33.1% of their three-point shots.

Atlanta averages 37.3 rebounds per game, outrebounding Phoenix by 6.7 boards per contest.

Mercury Recent Performance

The Mercury are scoring 75.3 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is one fewer point than their average for the season (76.3).

The Mercury are sinking 6.9 treys per contest over their past 10 games, which is 0.1 more than their average for the season (6.8). Likewise, they have a better three-point percentage over their past 10 games (34.5%) compared to their season average from downtown (32.8%).

Mercury Injuries