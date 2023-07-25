Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Ahmed -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on July 25 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is hitting .234 with nine doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Ahmed has had a hit in 26 of 49 games this year (53.1%), including multiple hits six times (12.2%).
- In 49 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
- Ahmed has an RBI in 10 of 49 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (24.5%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|.323
|AVG
|.158
|.389
|OBP
|.169
|.431
|SLG
|.263
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|8
|10/7
|K/BB
|26/1
|3
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (97 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Matz (1-7) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.67 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the lefty threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.67, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .280 against him.
