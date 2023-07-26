Alek Thomas -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on July 26 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .233 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 10 walks.

Thomas has had a hit in 31 of 62 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (21.0%).

In 9.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.2% of his games this season, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.8%.

He has scored at least once 22 times this year (35.5%), including six games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .277 AVG .196 .317 OBP .231 .468 SLG .330 10 XBH 9 3 HR 3 10 RBI 8 20/5 K/BB 30/5 2 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings