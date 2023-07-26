Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alek Thomas -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on July 26 at 3:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .233 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 10 walks.
- Thomas has had a hit in 31 of 62 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (21.0%).
- In 9.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.2% of his games this season, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.8%.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this year (35.5%), including six games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.277
|AVG
|.196
|.317
|OBP
|.231
|.468
|SLG
|.330
|10
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|8
|20/5
|K/BB
|30/5
|2
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 97 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Flaherty (7-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.39), 62nd in WHIP (1.529), and 31st in K/9 (8.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.