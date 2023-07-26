On Wednesday, Carson Kelly (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is hitting .167 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Kelly has gotten a hit in eight of 22 games this season (36.4%), with more than one hit on three occasions (13.6%).

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

In four games this season, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three games this season (13.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .030 AVG .303 .059 OBP .314 .030 SLG .424 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 12/1 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0

