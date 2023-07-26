Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Carson Kelly (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is hitting .167 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Kelly has gotten a hit in eight of 22 games this season (36.4%), with more than one hit on three occasions (13.6%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- In four games this season, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three games this season (13.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.030
|AVG
|.303
|.059
|OBP
|.314
|.030
|SLG
|.424
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|12/1
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 97 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.39 ERA ranks 46th, 1.529 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 31st.
