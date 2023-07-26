Christian Walker and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals and Jack Flaherty on July 26 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cardinals.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .263 with 31 doubles, 21 home runs and 42 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 53rd and he is 13th in slugging.

Walker will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with one homer during his last outings.

In 62.2% of his games this year (61 of 98), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 98 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 19 of them (19.4%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.8% of his games this season, Walker has notched at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 46 of 98 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 49 .273 AVG .254 .358 OBP .323 .568 SLG .472 28 XBH 24 12 HR 9 30 RBI 34 36/23 K/BB 41/19 3 SB 4

Cardinals Pitching Rankings