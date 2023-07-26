How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 26
Brendan Donovan and Christian Walker take the field when the St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Wednesday at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in baseball with 118 total home runs.
- Arizona ranks seventh in baseball, slugging .429.
- The Diamondbacks have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.257).
- Arizona is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.9 runs per game (504 total).
- The Diamondbacks are 11th in MLB with a .327 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game, the third-fewest average in MLB.
- Arizona's pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Arizona has the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
- The Diamondbacks average baseball's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.337).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zac Gallen (11-4) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.18 ERA in 130 1/3 innings pitched, with 135 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Gallen heads into the outing with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gallen is looking for his 12th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance on the mound.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 21 outings this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/21/2023
|Reds
|L 9-6
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Ben Lively
|7/22/2023
|Reds
|L 4-2
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Brandon Williamson
|7/23/2023
|Reds
|L 7-3
|Away
|José Ruiz
|Luke Weaver
|7/24/2023
|Cardinals
|L 10-6
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Adam Wainwright
|7/25/2023
|Cardinals
|W 3-1
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Steven Matz
|7/26/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Jack Flaherty
|7/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Logan Gilbert
|7/29/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|-
|Bryan Woo
|7/30/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Kyle Nelson
|Luis Castillo
|7/31/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Alex Cobb
|8/1/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Alex Wood
