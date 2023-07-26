The Arizona Diamondbacks (55-47) and St. Louis Cardinals (45-57) meet on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET at Chase Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The probable pitchers are Zac Gallen (11-4) for the Diamondbacks and Jack Flaherty (7-6) for the Cardinals.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: ARID

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (11-4, 3.18 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (7-6, 4.39 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (11-4) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, a 5.19 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.059 in 21 games this season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

He has made 21 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty (7-6) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.39 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.39, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .273 against him.

Flaherty has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Flaherty will look to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

In five of his 19 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

The 27-year-old's 4.39 ERA ranks 46th, 1.529 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.

Jack Flaherty vs. Diamondbacks

He will face a Diamondbacks offense that ranks seventh in the league with 504 total runs scored while batting .257 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .429 slugging percentage (seventh in MLB play) and has hit a total of 118 home runs (14th in the league).

Flaherty has a 6 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP against the Diamondbacks this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .211 batting average over one appearance.

