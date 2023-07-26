Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera and his .485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Cardinals.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is hitting .293 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Rivera has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this year (33 of 55), with multiple hits 17 times (30.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 5.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.9% of his games this year, Rivera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 43.6% of his games this year (24 of 55), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.275
|AVG
|.309
|.287
|OBP
|.376
|.352
|SLG
|.454
|5
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|16
|17/2
|K/BB
|22/11
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- The Cardinals allow the fewest home runs in baseball (97 total, one per game).
- Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.39), 62nd in WHIP (1.529), and 31st in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
