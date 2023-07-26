The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera and his .485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Cardinals.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

  • Rivera is hitting .293 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • Rivera has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this year (33 of 55), with multiple hits 17 times (30.9%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 5.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 30.9% of his games this year, Rivera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 43.6% of his games this year (24 of 55), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 28
.275 AVG .309
.287 OBP .376
.352 SLG .454
5 XBH 10
1 HR 2
6 RBI 16
17/2 K/BB 22/11
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
  • The Cardinals allow the fewest home runs in baseball (97 total, one per game).
  • Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.39), 62nd in WHIP (1.529), and 31st in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
