Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Geraldo Perdomo (.459 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .278 with 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 43 walks.
- In 45 of 82 games this season (54.9%) Perdomo has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (26.8%).
- In five games this year, he has hit a home run (6.1%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (30.5%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (9.8%).
- He has scored at least once 37 times this season (45.1%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.214
|AVG
|.347
|.331
|OBP
|.451
|.328
|SLG
|.504
|10
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|22
|28/22
|K/BB
|19/21
|6
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- The Cardinals surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (97 total, one per game).
- Flaherty (7-6) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.39 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.39 ERA ranks 46th, 1.529 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
