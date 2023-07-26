On Wednesday, Geraldo Perdomo (.459 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo is batting .278 with 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 43 walks.
  • In 45 of 82 games this season (54.9%) Perdomo has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (26.8%).
  • In five games this year, he has hit a home run (6.1%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (30.5%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (9.8%).
  • He has scored at least once 37 times this season (45.1%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 38
.214 AVG .347
.331 OBP .451
.328 SLG .504
10 XBH 12
2 HR 3
15 RBI 22
28/22 K/BB 19/21
6 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.51).
  • The Cardinals surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (97 total, one per game).
  • Flaherty (7-6) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.39 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.39 ERA ranks 46th, 1.529 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.