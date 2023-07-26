Jake McCarthy -- hitting .321 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on July 26 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy is hitting .251 with five doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks.
  • In 38 of 68 games this year (55.9%) McCarthy has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (22.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 68 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 12 games this season (17.6%), McCarthy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 41.2% of his games this year (28 of 68), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.4%) he has scored more than once.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 32
.264 AVG .234
.305 OBP .354
.413 SLG .266
10 XBH 2
2 HR 0
6 RBI 8
30/7 K/BB 21/14
14 SB 8

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (97 total, one per game).
  • Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.39), 62nd in WHIP (1.529), and 31st in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers.
