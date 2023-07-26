Jose Herrera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Herrera -- with a slugging percentage of .409 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on July 26 at 3:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera is hitting .250 with four doubles and eight walks.
- Herrera has recorded a hit in nine of 23 games this season (39.1%), including five multi-hit games (21.7%).
- In 23 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Herrera has driven in a run in five games this year (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine of 23 games (39.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.172
|AVG
|.333
|.226
|OBP
|.441
|.172
|SLG
|.481
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|4
|10/2
|K/BB
|9/6
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 97 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Flaherty (7-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.39 ERA ranks 46th, 1.529 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 31st.
