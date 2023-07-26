Jose Herrera -- with a slugging percentage of .409 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on July 26 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera is hitting .250 with four doubles and eight walks.

Herrera has recorded a hit in nine of 23 games this season (39.1%), including five multi-hit games (21.7%).

In 23 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Herrera has driven in a run in five games this year (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in nine of 23 games (39.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .172 AVG .333 .226 OBP .441 .172 SLG .481 0 XBH 4 0 HR 0 2 RBI 4 10/2 K/BB 9/6 1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings