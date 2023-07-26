On Wednesday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (batting .146 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .249 with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 64.4% of his 90 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.3% of them.

In 15.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 36.7% of his games this season (33 of 90), with two or more RBI 14 times (15.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (34.4%), including seven multi-run games (7.8%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 44 .256 AVG .243 .312 OBP .286 .517 SLG .390 25 XBH 14 9 HR 6 32 RBI 24 35/13 K/BB 27/8 2 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings