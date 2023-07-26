Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (batting .146 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .249 with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 64.4% of his 90 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.3% of them.
- In 15.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 36.7% of his games this season (33 of 90), with two or more RBI 14 times (15.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (34.4%), including seven multi-run games (7.8%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|.256
|AVG
|.243
|.312
|OBP
|.286
|.517
|SLG
|.390
|25
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|24
|35/13
|K/BB
|27/8
|2
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (97 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Flaherty (7-6) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.39), 62nd in WHIP (1.529), and 31st in K/9 (8.8).
