England vs. Denmark: Women’s World Cup Group D Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 28
In the second round of Group D matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, England (coming off a 1-0 win over Haiti) meets Denmark (off a 1-0 victory against China) at 4:30 AM ET on Friday, July 28.
England is -239 to win this group-stage match, Denmark is +708, and the draw is +316. This match has an over/under of 2.5 goals. The under is available at -148, and the over is +111.
England vs. Denmark Game Info
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 4:30 AM ET
- Location: Sydney, Australia
- Venue: Sydney Football Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 2.5
- England Moneyline: -239
- Denmark Moneyline: +708
England vs. Denmark World Cup Betting Insights
- These teams average two goals per match combined, 0.5 less than this game's total.
- These teams together concede zero goals per game, 2.5 fewer than this game's total.
- England has been listed as a moneyline favorite just one other time so far this tournament, and won.
- England has played as a moneyline favorite of -239 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they won.
- Denmark is an underdog for the first time this tournament.
- Denmark has not entered a game this tournament with longer moneyline odds than +708.
England World Cup Stats
Denmark World Cup Stats
- Pernille Harder has zero goals but does have one assist for Denmark in Women's World Cup (one game).
- Amalie Vangsgaard has scored one goal for Denmark in Women's World Cup.
England vs. Denmark Recent Performance
- England is 4-1-1 this year against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +4. In 2022, it went 9-3-0 in such matches (+29 goal differential).
- Last time out, England was victorious 1-0 over Haiti, taking 19 shots and outshooting by 13.
- Stanway scored the lone goal for her team in the match against .
- In 2022, Denmark was 2-0-7 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -12. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 4-0-2 (+2 goal differential).
- In its most recent match, Denmark recorded a 1-0 victory against China on July 22, while outshooting China 11 to eight.
- Vangsgaard recorded the only goal for Denmark (on one shot) in the match.
England Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Mary Earps
|30
|1
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Lucy Bronze
|31
|2
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Niamh Charles
|24
|3
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Keira Walsh
|26
|4
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Alex Greenwood
|29
|5
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Millie Bright
|29
|6
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Lauren James
|21
|7
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Georgia Stanway
|24
|8
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Rachel Daly
|31
|9
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Ella Toone
|23
|10
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Lauren Hemp
|22
|11
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Jordan Nobbs
|30
|12
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Hannah Hampton
|22
|13
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Lotte Wubben-Moy
|24
|14
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Esme Morgan
|22
|15
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Jessica Carter
|25
|16
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Laura Coombs
|32
|17
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Chloe Kelly
|25
|18
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Bethany England
|29
|19
|Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
|Katie Zelem
|27
|20
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Ellie Roebuck
|23
|21
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Katie Robinson
|20
|22
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Alessia Russo
|24
|23
|Manchester United WFC (England)
Denmark Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Lene Christensen
|23
|1
|Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway)
|Josefine Hasbo
|21
|2
|Harvard University (United States)
|Stine Ballisager Pedersen
|29
|3
|Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway)
|Rikke Sevecke
|27
|4
|-
|Simone Boye Sorensen
|31
|5
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
|Karen Holmgaard
|24
|6
|Everton FC (England)
|Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen
|34
|7
|Reading FC Women (England)
|Emma Snerle
|22
|8
|West Ham United FC Women (England)
|Amalie Vangsgaard
|26
|9
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Pernille Harder
|30
|10
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Katrine Veje
|32
|11
|Everton FC (England)
|Kathrine Kuhl
|20
|12
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Sara Gedsted Thrige Andersen
|27
|13
|-
|Nicoline Sorensen
|25
|14
|Everton FC (England)
|Frederikke Thogersen
|28
|15
|Inter Milano (Italy)
|Kathrine Larsen
|30
|16
|Broendby IF (Denmark)
|Rikke Madsen
|25
|17
|North Carolina Courage (United States)
|Luna Gewitz
|29
|18
|-
|Janni Thomsen
|23
|19
|Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway)
|Signe Bruun
|25
|20
|-
|Mille Gejl Jensen
|23
|21
|North Carolina Courage (United States)
|Maja Bay Ostergaard
|25
|22
|FC Thy - Thistedq (Denmark)
|Sofie Svava
|22
|23
|Real Madrid (Spain)
