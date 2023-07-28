Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Alek Thomas and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Logan Gilbert) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Discover More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 10 walks while hitting .232.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 50.8% of his 63 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.6% of them.
- In 9.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.4% of his games this season, Thomas has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (4.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored a run in 22 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.273
|AVG
|.196
|.311
|OBP
|.231
|.465
|SLG
|.330
|11
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|8
|21/5
|K/BB
|30/5
|2
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 118 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.88 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.039 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
