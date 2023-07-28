Cardinals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31, the Arizona Cardinals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +20000, are the worst in the NFL.
Watch the Cardinals this season on Fubo!
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Cardinals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Arizona Betting Insights
- Arizona compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.
- The Cardinals and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.
- Arizona put up 323.5 yards per game on offense last year (22nd in ), and it surrendered 348.9 yards per game (21st) on the other side of the ball.
- Last year the Cardinals had three wins on the road, but just one at home.
- Arizona won just one game as favorites (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.
- In the NFC West, the Cardinals won only one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.
Cardinals Impact Players
- James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games last year.
- Conner also had 46 receptions for 300 yards and one TD.
- Marquise Brown had 67 receptions for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.
- In the passing game a season ago, Greg Dortch scored two TDs, hauling in 52 balls for 467 yards (29.2 per game).
- In the passing game, Rondale Moore scored one TD, hauling in 41 balls for 414 yards (51.8 per game).
- Isaiah Simmons had two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended last year.
Bet on Cardinals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|4
|October 1
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|6
|October 15
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|9
|November 5
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 12
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|12
|November 26
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 17
|49ers
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|18
|January 7
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
Odds are current as of July 28 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.