Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Friday, Carson Kelly (.154 batting average in his past 10 games, with ) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Explore More About This Game
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is hitting .167 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Kelly has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has homered in one of 22 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Kelly has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three games this year (13.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.030
|AVG
|.303
|.059
|OBP
|.314
|.030
|SLG
|.424
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|12/1
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 118 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.88 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.039 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 29th.
