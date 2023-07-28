Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Christian Walker -- with a slugging percentage of .784 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on July 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) against the Cardinals.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .268 with 31 doubles, 22 home runs and 42 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Walker is batting .400 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 62.6% of his 99 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 20.2% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40 games this season (40.4%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (15.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 47.5% of his games this season (47 of 99), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|49
|.283
|AVG
|.254
|.364
|OBP
|.323
|.589
|SLG
|.472
|29
|XBH
|24
|13
|HR
|9
|33
|RBI
|34
|37/23
|K/BB
|41/19
|3
|SB
|4
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- Mariners pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert (8-5) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.88 ERA in 118 1/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.88 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.039 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
