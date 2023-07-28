Friday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-48) and the Seattle Mariners (52-50) squaring off at Chase Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on July 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (8-5) to the mound, while Tommy Henry (5-3) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Mariners 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Arizona and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 matchups.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (48.1%) in those contests.

Arizona has a mark of 16-19 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging five runs per game (511 total).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.69 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

