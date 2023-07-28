Diamondbacks vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Friday at Chase Field against Logan Gilbert, who will start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET.
The Mariners are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+115). The total is 9 runs for the contest.
Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-135
|+115
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-3.
- When it comes to the total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.
- The past 10 Diamondbacks matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (48.1%) in those games.
- Arizona has a record of 13-17 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Games involving Arizona have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 47 of 103 chances this season.
- In 10 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 6-4-0 against the spread.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|27-26
|28-22
|20-22
|35-26
|39-34
|16-14
