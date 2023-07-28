The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 120 home runs rank 13th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 341 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks eighth in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored 511 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Arizona averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.69 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.343 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Tommy Henry (5-3) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

He has six quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Henry has made nine starts of five or more innings in 15 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He has made 16 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Reds L 4-2 Away Brandon Pfaadt Brandon Williamson 7/23/2023 Reds L 7-3 Away José Ruiz Luke Weaver 7/24/2023 Cardinals L 10-6 Home Ryne Nelson Adam Wainwright 7/25/2023 Cardinals W 3-1 Home Merrill Kelly Steven Matz 7/26/2023 Cardinals L 11-7 Home Zac Gallen Jack Flaherty 7/28/2023 Mariners - Home Tommy Henry Logan Gilbert 7/29/2023 Mariners - Home Brandon Pfaadt Bryan Woo 7/30/2023 Mariners - Home Ryne Nelson Luis Castillo 7/31/2023 Giants - Away Merrill Kelly Alex Cobb 8/1/2023 Giants - Away Zac Gallen Alex Wood 8/2/2023 Giants - Away Tommy Henry Logan Webb

