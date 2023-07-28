On Friday, July 28 at 9:40 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (52-50) visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-48) at Chase Field. Logan Gilbert will get the nod for the Mariners, while Tommy Henry will take the mound for the Diamondbacks.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +110 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run over/under has been set for the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (8-5, 3.88 ERA) vs Henry - ARI (5-3, 4.01 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Diamondbacks and Mariners game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Diamondbacks (+110), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Diamondbacks are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Corbin Carroll hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 65 times and won 35, or 53.8%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 28-24 (winning 53.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Seattle has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 3-3 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (48.1%) in those games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious 16 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+225) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+160) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 4th Win NL West +1000 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.