Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Mariners on July 28, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Corbin Carroll and others on the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks before their matchup at 9:40 PM ET on Friday at Chase Field.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 21 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 37 walks and 57 RBI (102 total hits). He has stolen 30 bases.
- He has a slash line of .291/.368/.558 so far this year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 26
|3-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 25
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 18 doubles, seven triples, 17 home runs, 43 walks and 55 RBI (108 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He has a .291/.370/.515 slash line on the year.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 26
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 24
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 23
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Logan Gilbert Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Gilbert Stats
- The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (8-5) to the mound for his 21st start this season.
- In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.
- Gilbert has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 20 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 26-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.88), fourth in WHIP (1.039), and 29th in K/9 (8.8).
Gilbert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 22
|5.0
|8
|5
|5
|5
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 17
|5.0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|1
|at Astros
|Jul. 9
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 4
|9.0
|5
|0
|0
|7
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 28
|6.0
|8
|4
|4
|4
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tommy Henry's player props with BetMGM.
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has recorded 103 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 23 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .250/.315/.427 so far this year.
- Rodriguez has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .348 with two doubles, four home runs and five RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jul. 26
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 25
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has 23 doubles, eight home runs, 56 walks and 35 RBI (89 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .261/.368/.399 on the season.
- Crawford takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jul. 25
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 24
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.