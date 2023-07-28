The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.355 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) against the Cardinals.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 44 walks while batting .281.

Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 55.4% of his games this season (46 of 83), with multiple hits 23 times (27.7%).

He has hit a home run in 6.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (30.1%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (9.6%).

In 37 of 83 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 38 .222 AVG .347 .340 OBP .451 .348 SLG .504 11 XBH 12 2 HR 3 15 RBI 22 29/23 K/BB 19/21 6 SB 5

