The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is batting .259 with six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks.

McCarthy has gotten a hit in 39 of 69 games this year (56.5%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (23.2%).

He has gone deep in two of 69 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In 12 games this season (17.4%), McCarthy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 28 games this year (40.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .278 AVG .234 .316 OBP .354 .429 SLG .266 11 XBH 2 2 HR 0 6 RBI 8 30/7 K/BB 21/14 15 SB 8

Mariners Pitching Rankings