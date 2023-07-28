On Friday, Ketel Marte (hitting .357 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

TV Channel: ARID

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.515) and OPS (.884) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Marte has reached base via a hit in 72 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (16.8%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has an RBI in 33 of 95 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 53.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 16.8%.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .287 AVG .295 .360 OBP .378 .478 SLG .549 19 XBH 23 6 HR 11 19 RBI 36 32/19 K/BB 36/24 3 SB 3

