Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Friday, Ketel Marte (hitting .357 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.515) and OPS (.884) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Marte has reached base via a hit in 72 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (16.8%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte has an RBI in 33 of 95 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 53.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 16.8%.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.287
|AVG
|.295
|.360
|OBP
|.378
|.478
|SLG
|.549
|19
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|11
|19
|RBI
|36
|32/19
|K/BB
|36/24
|3
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 115 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Gilbert (8-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.88 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.039 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 29th.
