Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.132 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .249 with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
- In 58 of 91 games this year (63.7%) Gurriel has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- In 14 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.4%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
- Gurriel has an RBI in 33 of 91 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 34.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.254
|AVG
|.243
|.310
|OBP
|.286
|.514
|SLG
|.390
|25
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|24
|35/13
|K/BB
|27/8
|2
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 115 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Gilbert (8-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.88 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.039 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 29th.
