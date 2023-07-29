Alek Thomas -- 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on July 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 10 walks while batting .232.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 50.8% of his 63 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.6% of them.

He has homered in 9.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has an RBI in 16 of 63 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in 34.9% of his games this year (22 of 63), with two or more runs six times (9.5%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .273 AVG .196 .311 OBP .231 .465 SLG .330 11 XBH 9 3 HR 3 11 RBI 8 21/5 K/BB 30/5 2 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings