Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alek Thomas -- 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on July 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 10 walks while batting .232.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 50.8% of his 63 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.6% of them.
- He has homered in 9.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has an RBI in 16 of 63 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in 34.9% of his games this year (22 of 63), with two or more runs six times (9.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.273
|AVG
|.196
|.311
|OBP
|.231
|.465
|SLG
|.330
|11
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|8
|21/5
|K/BB
|30/5
|2
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 115 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Woo (1-3) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.