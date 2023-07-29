As of now the Arizona Cardinals have the worst odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +20000.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

A total of 10 Cardinals games last season went over the point total.

On offense, Arizona ranked 22nd in the with 323.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per contest).

Last year the Cardinals picked up three wins away from home, but just one at home.

When favored last season Arizona picked up only one victory (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.

The Cardinals won only once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC as a whole.

Cardinals Impact Players

James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games last year.

Conner also had 46 catches for 300 yards and one TD.

Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Greg Dortch scored two TDs, hauling in 52 balls for 467 yards (29.2 per game).

Rondale Moore had 41 catches for 414 yards (51.8 per game) and one touchdown in eight games.

As a key defensive contributor, Isaiah Simmons collected 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1600 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +900 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +6600 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 Ravens - +2000 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +6600 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +6600 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 17 49ers - +900 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6600 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3000

