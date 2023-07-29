After hitting .154 with in his past 10 games, Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Bryan Woo) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is batting .167 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Kelly has picked up a hit in eight of 22 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has homered in one of 22 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Kelly has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three of 22 games so far this year.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .030 AVG .303 .059 OBP .314 .030 SLG .424 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 12/1 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings