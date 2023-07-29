Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Christian Walker (.426 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .265 with 31 doubles, 22 home runs and 42 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- In 62 of 100 games this season (62.0%) Walker has had a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (29.0%).
- In 20 games this season, he has gone deep (20.0%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 40 games this year (40.0%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (15.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored a run in 47 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.276
|AVG
|.254
|.355
|OBP
|.323
|.573
|SLG
|.472
|29
|XBH
|24
|13
|HR
|9
|33
|RBI
|34
|39/23
|K/BB
|41/19
|3
|SB
|4
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Mariners surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old has put together a 4.91 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
