Saturday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-49) and Seattle Mariners (53-50) matching up at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on July 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (1-3) to the mound, while Brandon Pfaadt (0-4) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Mariners 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (47.2%) in those contests.

Arizona has a win-loss record of 18-25 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Arizona is No. 7 in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (513 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.70) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule