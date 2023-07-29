How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 29
The Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Saturday at Chase Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Julio Rodriguez and Ketel Marte among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks' 120 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.
- Arizona ranks eighth in the majors with a .431 team slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- Arizona has scored 513 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .327.
- The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.
- Arizona averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.
- Arizona has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.70) in the majors this season.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.344 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt (0-4) will make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.
- Pfaadt has four starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 4.5 innings per outing.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/23/2023
|Reds
|L 7-3
|Away
|José Ruiz
|Luke Weaver
|7/24/2023
|Cardinals
|L 10-6
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Adam Wainwright
|7/25/2023
|Cardinals
|W 3-1
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Steven Matz
|7/26/2023
|Cardinals
|L 11-7
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Jack Flaherty
|7/28/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-2
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Logan Gilbert
|7/29/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Bryan Woo
|7/30/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Luis Castillo
|7/31/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Alex Cobb
|8/1/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Alex Wood
|8/2/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Logan Webb
|8/3/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Anthony DeSclafani
