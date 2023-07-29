The Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Saturday at Chase Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Julio Rodriguez and Ketel Marte among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 120 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Arizona ranks eighth in the majors with a .431 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored 513 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .327.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Arizona averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

Arizona has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.70) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.344 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt (0-4) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.

Pfaadt has four starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 4.5 innings per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Reds L 7-3 Away José Ruiz Luke Weaver 7/24/2023 Cardinals L 10-6 Home Ryne Nelson Adam Wainwright 7/25/2023 Cardinals W 3-1 Home Merrill Kelly Steven Matz 7/26/2023 Cardinals L 11-7 Home Zac Gallen Jack Flaherty 7/28/2023 Mariners L 5-2 Home Tommy Henry Logan Gilbert 7/29/2023 Mariners - Home Brandon Pfaadt Bryan Woo 7/30/2023 Mariners - Home Merrill Kelly Luis Castillo 7/31/2023 Giants - Away Merrill Kelly Alex Cobb 8/1/2023 Giants - Away Zac Gallen Alex Wood 8/2/2023 Giants - Away Tommy Henry Logan Webb 8/3/2023 Giants - Away Brandon Pfaadt Anthony DeSclafani

