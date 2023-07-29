On Saturday, July 29 at 8:10 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (53-50) visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-49) at Chase Field. Bryan Woo will get the call for the Mariners, while Brandon Pfaadt will take the hill for the Diamondbacks.

The favored Mariners have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +100. The game's total is listed at 9.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (1-3, 4.91 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-4, 8.81 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Diamondbacks' game versus the Mariners but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Diamondbacks (+100) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Diamondbacks to defeat the Mariners with those odds, and the Diamondbacks emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Ketel Marte get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 66 times this season and won 36, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 33-28 (winning 54.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Mariners have a 3-3 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (47.2%) in those contests.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won 18 of 43 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+225) Geraldo Perdomo 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+270) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 4th Win NL West +1000 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.