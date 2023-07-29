Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:31 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Saturday, Emmanuel Rivera (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is hitting .289 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Rivera is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Rivera has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this season (35 of 57), with at least two hits 17 times (29.8%).
- He has gone deep in 7.0% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 31.6% of his games this year, Rivera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 43.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|.270
|AVG
|.309
|.282
|OBP
|.376
|.370
|SLG
|.454
|6
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|16
|20/2
|K/BB
|22/11
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Woo (1-3) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.91, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.