Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- batting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on July 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .280 with 16 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 44 walks.
- In 56.0% of his 84 games this season, Perdomo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in five games this year (6.0%), homering in 1.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Perdomo has an RBI in 25 of 84 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 45.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.3%.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|38
|.221
|AVG
|.347
|.335
|OBP
|.451
|.350
|SLG
|.504
|12
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|22
|31/23
|K/BB
|19/21
|6
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 115 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Woo (1-3) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .235 batting average against him.
