Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jake McCarthy (hitting .344 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is hitting .260 with six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 22 walks.
- In 57.1% of his 70 games this season, McCarthy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- In 70 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in 12 games this year (17.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 28 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|32
|.279
|AVG
|.234
|.321
|OBP
|.354
|.426
|SLG
|.266
|11
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|8
|31/8
|K/BB
|21/14
|15
|SB
|8
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners will send Woo (1-3) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
