Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.051 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 244 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .246 with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
- Gurriel has had a hit in 58 of 92 games this season (63.0%), including multiple hits 21 times (22.8%).
- He has homered in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has driven home a run in 33 games this year (35.9%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 33.7% of his games this year (31 of 92), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.249
|AVG
|.243
|.304
|OBP
|.286
|.503
|SLG
|.390
|25
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|24
|36/13
|K/BB
|27/8
|2
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Mariners allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
