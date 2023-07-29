The field for the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota features Nicolai Hojgaard. The par-71 course spans 7,431 yards and the purse is $7,800,000.00 for the tournament, running from July 27-30.

Looking to bet on Hojgaard at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Nicolai Hojgaard Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Hojgaard has shot below par eight times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 16 rounds played.

Hojgaard has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Hojgaard has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five appearances.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Hojgaard has finished in the top 10 once.

Hojgaard hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 23 -7 278 0 7 1 2 $1M

3M Open Insights and Stats

At 7,431 yards, TPC Twin Cities is set up as a par-71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,017 yards.

TPC Twin Cities has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Hojgaard has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,416 yards, 15 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard TPC Twin Cities this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Hojgaard's Last Time Out

Hojgaard was good on the 16 par-3 holes at The Open Championship, averaging par to finish in the 67th percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 86th percentile on par 4s at The Open Championship, averaging 4.02 strokes on those 44 holes.

Hojgaard was better than just 30% of the field at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.92 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.78.

Hojgaard recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, better than the field average of 1.3.

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Hojgaard recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.3).

Hojgaard had more birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 3.4 on the 44 par-4s at The Open Championship.

In that last outing, Hojgaard's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (better than the field's average, 8.1).

Hojgaard finished The Open Championship with a birdie or better on four of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 3.4.

On the 12 par-5s at The Open Championship, Hojgaard had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.2).

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Hojgaard Odds to Win: +4000

