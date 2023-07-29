Taylor Fritz (No. 9 ranking) will face Jeffrey John Wolf (No. 46) in the semifinals of the Truist Atlanta Open on Saturday, July 29.

With -250 odds, Fritz is the favorite against Wolf (+190) for this matchup.

Taylor Fritz vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Match Information

Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open

The Truist Atlanta Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, July 29

Saturday, July 29 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Taylor Fritz vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has a 71.4% chance to win.

Taylor Fritz Jeffrey John Wolf -250 Odds to Win Match +190 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 56.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.6

Taylor Fritz vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Fritz beat No. 439-ranked Kei Nishikori, 6-4, 6-2.

Wolf came out on top 6-2, 6-3 versus Dominik Koepfer in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Fritz has played 68 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 26.2 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches).

In his 44 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Fritz has played an average of 25.8 games (24.3 in best-of-three matches).

Wolf is averaging 24.5 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) through his 59 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 52.6% of those games.

Wolf has averaged 24.9 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set in 41 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.7% of those games.

This is the first time that Fritz and Wolf have played in the last five years.

