On Sunday, Alek Thomas (.472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple) in his last game against the Mariners.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .238 with 12 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 10 walks.

Thomas has gotten a hit in 33 of 64 games this year (51.6%), including 14 multi-hit games (21.9%).

He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.0% of his games this year, Thomas has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 35.9% of his games this season (23 of 64), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .284 AVG .196 .321 OBP .231 .490 SLG .330 12 XBH 9 3 HR 3 11 RBI 8 22/5 K/BB 30/5 2 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings