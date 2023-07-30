Carson Kelly -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on July 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carson Kelly? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate

  • Kelly is hitting .174 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • Kelly has picked up a hit in nine of 23 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has gone deep in just one game this year.
  • Kelly has driven in a run in five games this season (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three games this year (13.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
.056 AVG .303
.081 OBP .314
.056 SLG .424
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
3 RBI 3
12/1 K/BB 9/1
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up 115 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 142 strikeouts through 125 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the righty threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.09), fifth in WHIP (1.045), and 13th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.