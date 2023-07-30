Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Carson Kelly -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on July 30 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is hitting .174 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Kelly has picked up a hit in nine of 23 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Kelly has driven in a run in five games this season (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three games this year (13.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|.056
|AVG
|.303
|.081
|OBP
|.314
|.056
|SLG
|.424
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|12/1
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 115 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 142 strikeouts through 125 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the righty threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.09), fifth in WHIP (1.045), and 13th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers.
