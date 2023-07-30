Carson Kelly -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on July 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is hitting .174 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Kelly has picked up a hit in nine of 23 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Kelly has driven in a run in five games this season (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three games this year (13.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 .056 AVG .303 .081 OBP .314 .056 SLG .424 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 3 RBI 3 12/1 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings