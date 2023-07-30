The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Mariners.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .265 with 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 43 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

In 63 of 101 games this season (62.4%) Walker has had a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (28.7%).

Looking at the 101 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 20 of them (19.8%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has picked up an RBI in 40.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 48 games this season (47.5%), including multiple runs in six games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 49 .277 AVG .254 .358 OBP .323 .574 SLG .472 30 XBH 24 13 HR 9 34 RBI 34 39/24 K/BB 41/19 3 SB 4

Mariners Pitching Rankings