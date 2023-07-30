Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
On Sunday, Corbin Carroll (.636 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Mariners Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (103) this season while batting .288 with 47 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 13th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- In 68.4% of his 98 games this season, Carroll has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- In 20 games this year, he has gone deep (20.4%, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 38.8% of his games this year, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 53.1% of his games this year (52 of 98), he has scored, and in 20 of those games (20.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|45
|.279
|AVG
|.298
|.355
|OBP
|.380
|.516
|SLG
|.589
|22
|XBH
|25
|10
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|27
|41/19
|K/BB
|41/20
|12
|SB
|19
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Mariners give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo (6-7) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.09 ERA in 125 1/3 innings pitched, with 142 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.09), fifth in WHIP (1.045), and 13th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.